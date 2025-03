Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





HAYMON, NICOLE LEE

Age: 31 Advertisement - Story continues below... Adress: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13802, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13802, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13802, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13802, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ST FLEUR, PETER

Age: 30 Adress: ORLANDO, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of License – Cancelled, Revoked, Suspended or Altered DL Status: PENDING, Bond: #13805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BRYANT, JASON EDWARD

Age: 44 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13806, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13806, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13806, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER W/ PASSENGER UND 12 YRS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13806, CASH OR SURETY, $1145, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CORTES-VILLALON, ABRAHAM

Age: 18 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: ICE





TEJADA-ALAVAREZ, FABRIZIO

Age: 27 Adress: BOUNTIFUL, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: ICE





SANCHEZ-PALOMARES, JOHENDRI JOSE

Age: 23 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: ICE





COVARRUBIAS-NAVARRO, MARCOS

Age: 26 Adress: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: ICE





PEREZ, JORGE MONTEJO

Age: 30 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-28 Arresting Agency: ICE