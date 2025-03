Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





CLARK, ASIA MARIE Age: 34 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT







SNYDER, PRESLEY STEPHENS

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-03-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JAHNKE, SANDRA JEAN

Age: 57 Address: WIMBLEY, TX Booking: 2025-03-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT