Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Mufflers – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CROY, BRADLEY JAMES
Age: 52
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16320, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
OLSON, JAKOB KLYDE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass-Personal Communication-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16319, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16317, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
ARAMBEL, JONATHAN ARTHUR
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARVEY, STEVEN RAY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16316, CASH, $360, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
DITTMAN, WOLFGANG OTTO
Age: 25
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16314, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.