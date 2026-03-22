Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Mufflers – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROY, BRADLEY JAMES

Age: 52

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

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Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16320, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



OLSON, JAKOB KLYDE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass-Personal Communication-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16319, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16317, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



ARAMBEL, JONATHAN ARTHUR

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARVEY, STEVEN RAY

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16316, CASH, $360, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



DITTMAN, WOLFGANG OTTO

Age: 25

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #16314, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.