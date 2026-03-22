Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 22, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 22, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Mufflers – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CROY, BRADLEY JAMES

Age: 52
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

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  • Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16320, CASH, $560, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

OLSON, JAKOB KLYDE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass-Personal Communication-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16319, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16317, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

ARAMBEL, JONATHAN ARTHUR

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARVEY, STEVEN RAY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges: 

  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16316, CASH, $360, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DITTMAN, WOLFGANG OTTO

Age: 25
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16314, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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