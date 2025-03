Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 22nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





SCHAFFER, KYLE PATRICK Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13878, CASH OR SURETY, $1405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13878, CASH OR SURETY, $1405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13878, CASH OR SURETY, $1405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13878, CASH OR SURETY, $1405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MYERS, HAILEE LEE

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13877, CASH OR SURETY, $2650, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13877, CASH OR SURETY, $2650, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13877, CASH OR SURETY, $2650, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT