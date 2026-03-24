Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLOUNT, ANDREA LYNN

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Released: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

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  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2026-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VESSELS, AUDIE MORGAN LAVEL

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAMILTON, TYLER LANE

Age: 42
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type:  NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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