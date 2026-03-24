Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLOUNT, ANDREA LYNN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-23

Released: 2026-03-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

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Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-23

Scheduled Release: 2026-03-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VESSELS, AUDIE MORGAN LAVEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAMILTON, TYLER LANE

Age: 42

Address: PROVO, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-23

Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.