Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BLOUNT, ANDREA LYNN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Released: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #16326, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2026-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VESSELS, AUDIE MORGAN LAVEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAMILTON, TYLER LANE
Age: 42
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.