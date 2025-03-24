Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





SETZER, BRADLEY HARVEY Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

