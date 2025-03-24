Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SETZER, BRADLEY HARVEY
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.