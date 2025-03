Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 26th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BUCCI, ELIZABETH JAYNE Age: 42 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: FORT MYERS, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







STROMBERG, DESTINY LEE

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SMITH, EDDIE MICHAEL

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DANDRIDGE, LYDIA LEXINE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







KHAKIMOV, SHOKHRUKH

Age: 33 Address: SHORELINE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #13895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #13895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #13895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







REESE, MICAH RAY

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 6 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-03-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Use of Firearm While Committing Felony (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER







CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-03-25 Released: 2025-03-25 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13893, CASH, $1063, Court: OTHER