Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
REED, ARZELLA
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass-Generally
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16343, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
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- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16497, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, ELI JOSEPH
Age: 43
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: NWS
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.