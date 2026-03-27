Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


REED, ARZELLA

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass-Generally
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16343, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

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  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16497, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


MILLER, ELI JOSEPH

Age: 43
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-03-26
Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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