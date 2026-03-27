Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



REED, ARZELLA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass-Generally Status: PENDING, Bond: #16343, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

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Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16497, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MILLER, ELI JOSEPH

Age: 43

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-03-26

Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.