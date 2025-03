Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





REEVES, WILLIAM GREGORY Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13907, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13907, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT







GRENIER, BRANDON ANTHONY

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BENTLEY, JOSHUA ANDREW

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13905, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BUTLER, SHEYENNE CHELSY

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE