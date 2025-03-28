Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BRATSENIS, SHAUN GEORGE Age: 44 Address: MELBOURNE, FL Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JOHNSON, HARLEY RAY

Age: 19 Address: FORT MADISON, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MOSES, COLTON EDWARD

Age: 19 Address: CARTHAGE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

