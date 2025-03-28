Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BRATSENIS, SHAUN GEORGE
Age: 44
Address: MELBOURNE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Littering
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, HARLEY RAY
Age: 19
Address: FORT MADISON, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOSES, COLTON EDWARD
Age: 19
Address: CARTHAGE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.