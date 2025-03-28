Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BRATSENIS, SHAUN GEORGE

Age: 44

Address: MELBOURNE, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Littering
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13910, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


JOHNSON, HARLEY RAY

Age: 19

Address: FORT MADISON, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


MOSES, COLTON EDWARD

Age: 19

Address: CARTHAGE, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

