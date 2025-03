Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 29th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BRATSENIS, SHAUN GEORGE Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DOMINGUEZ, MANUEL

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13915, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13915, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







MENDOZA, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13913, CASH OR SURETY, $2500, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT







PETERNELL, ANDREW SAMUEL

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13914, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







THOMAS, ETHAN JAY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13912, CASH OR SURETY, $1480, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







HERNANDEZ, DAVID

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-28 Scheduled Release: 2025-04-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT