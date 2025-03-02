Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 2nd, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Cen


MARQUEZ CASTRO, KELVI

Age: 32

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13807, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13807, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Green River, Rock Springs Wrestlers Shine on Final Day at State

Green River, Rock Springs Wrestlers Shine on Final Day at State

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 1st, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 1st, 2025

Sweetwater County Wrestlers Advance as State Finals Loom

Sweetwater County Wrestlers Advance as State Finals Loom

Love Local Game Unites Sweetwater County for a Night of Hoops and Giving

Love Local Game Unites Sweetwater County for a Night of Hoops and Giving