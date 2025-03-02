Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Cen
MARQUEZ CASTRO, KELVI
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13807, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13807, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.