Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





CHAVEZ GOMEZ, ALBERTO

Age: 22 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: DENVER, CO Booking: 2025-03-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MURCRAY, JOSHUA W

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-03-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13808, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court