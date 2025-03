Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 30th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





SUMMERS, SETH RYAN Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13922, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #13922, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13922, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TAMLLOS, MARK DANIEL

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13921, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MORALES, FELIX JESUS

Age: 25 Address: HOMESTEAD, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARTINEZ, JOHN ALBERT

Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT