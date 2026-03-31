Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HARVEY, TYZELL SAMUEL
Age: 30
Address: LAS VEGAS, NM
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEIDMAN, HARRISON PARKER
Age: 28
Address: MEDFORD, OR
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
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- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16523, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.