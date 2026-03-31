Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HARVEY, TYZELL SAMUEL

Age: 30

Address: LAS VEGAS, NM

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-30

Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEIDMAN, HARRISON PARKER

Age: 28

Address: MEDFORD, OR

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-30

Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

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Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #16523, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.