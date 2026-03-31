Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HARVEY, TYZELL SAMUEL

Age: 30
Address: LAS VEGAS, NM
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WEIDMAN, HARRISON PARKER

Age: 28
Address: MEDFORD, OR
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

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  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16523, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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