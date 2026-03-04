Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-03-3 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MALONE, GARLAND RAY

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-03-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Criminal Trespass-Generally Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.