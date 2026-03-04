Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-03-3

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


MALONE, GARLAND RAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-03-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Criminal Trespass-Generally
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

