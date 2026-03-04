Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WINDOM, VERONICA RENEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-03-3
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MALONE, GARLAND RAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Criminal Trespass-Generally
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16154, CASH OR SURETY, $470, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.