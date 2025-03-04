Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age: 3o

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13811, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court


ROBINSON, ZACHARY JUAN

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-03-03

Scheduled Release: 2025-04-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

