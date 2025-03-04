Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age: 3o Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13811, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court







ROBINSON, ZACHARY JUAN

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-03 Scheduled Release: 2025-04-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

