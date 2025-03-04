Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age: 3o
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13811, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROBINSON, ZACHARY JUAN
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-03-03
Scheduled Release: 2025-04-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.