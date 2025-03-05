Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-03-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13812, CASH, $725, Court: RS Municipal Court


HOWARD, ISSAC EUGENE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2025-03-04

Scheduled Release: 2025-03-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

