Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13812, CASH, $725, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOWARD, ISSAC EUGENE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2025-03-04
Scheduled Release: 2025-03-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.