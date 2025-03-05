Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13812, CASH, $725, Court: RS Municipal Court







HOWARD, ISSAC EUGENE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-03-04 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

