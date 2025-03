Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SAILORS, LEVI ANTHONY

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Released: 2025-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13814, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13814, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRYSON, ANTHONY MARTIN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ALLEN, CODY JAMES

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13813, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TAMLLOS, MARK DANIEL

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13815, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13815, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROBERTS, RILEY BRETT

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Scheduled Release: 2025-03-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SEMLER, SHANNON

Age: 54 Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO