Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 7th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



YOAK, KARIN ELIZABETH

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13816, CASH OR SURETY, $9380, Court: RS Municipal Court



DURAN-RIVERA, JOSE Age: 38 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





GASPAR-CATALAN, OCTAVIO

Age: 24 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





VERTIZ-RAMOS, JOSE

Age: 31 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





OROZCO GUERRA, RAFAEL

Age: 35 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





RAMIREZ-LOPEZ, VICTOR

Age: 22 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





NYAWENDA, ELIAS

Age: 33 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





HERRERA PEREZ, ENRIQUE

Age: 41

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-03-06

Arresting Agency: ICE





MARTINEZ ROJAS, JHON ESTEBAN

Age: 29 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





ZHOU, LIANGRUI

Age: 21

Address: LA PUENTE, CA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-03-06

Arresting Agency: ICE





GUERRERO-CANO, JOEL

Age: 36 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





GONZALEZ-URBINA, ANDRES DAVID

Age: 30

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-03-06

Arresting Agency: ICE





ALI, BASIM ALI ISMAIL BEIOUR

Age: 38 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-03-06 Arresting Agency: ICE