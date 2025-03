Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 35 Address: AURORA, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







OWENS, COREY JERROD

Age: 29 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Overtaking on the Left – Safe Distance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ELLERBECK, LAFE AUGUST

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-07 Released: 2025-03-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13817, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #13817, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court