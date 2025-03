Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #13825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #13825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPICER, JACK PAUL Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13829, CASH, $1180, Court: RS Municipal Court







DE LA CRUZ PEREZ, JUAN

Age: 24 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13826, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #13826, CASH OR SURETY, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATIASHVILI, LASHA

Age: 26 Address: PHILADELPHIA, PA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #13828, CASH OR SURETY, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court







FINCH, NATHANIEL MICHAEL

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Turning Left at Intersection (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13821, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court







SILER, THERA LEANNE

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-03-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13827, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court