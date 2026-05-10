Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HOALST, MELISSA ANN

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  •  

PUCKETT, WYATT GENE

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

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  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16704, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DODD, BILLY RODNEY

Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16705, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

YAZZIE, WARREN LOUIS

Age: 35
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16703, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

YAZZIE, KIMBERLY ROSE

Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MAJDIC, BILLIE ANDREW

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16706, CASH, $725, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9, 2026

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