Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HOALST, MELISSA ANN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Released: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



PUCKETT, WYATT GENE

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Released: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

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DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16704, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DODD, BILLY RODNEY

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16705, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



YAZZIE, WARREN LOUIS

Age: 35

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Released: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16703, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



YAZZIE, KIMBERLY ROSE

Age: 33

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Released: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



MAJDIC, BILLIE ANDREW

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16706, CASH, $725, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.