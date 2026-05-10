Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HOALST, MELISSA ANN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
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PUCKETT, WYATT GENE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16704, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODD, BILLY RODNEY
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16705, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
YAZZIE, WARREN LOUIS
Age: 35
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16703, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
YAZZIE, KIMBERLY ROSE
Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Released: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16702, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
MAJDIC, BILLIE ANDREW
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16706, CASH, $725, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.