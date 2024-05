Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center







VEGA, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31 Address: ORLANDO, FL Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12564, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court











BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-05-09 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT











EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-05-09 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court





HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE

Age: 52 Address: AUBURN, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court





SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-05-09 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court





BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law