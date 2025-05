Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 10th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-05-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #14165, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HUERTA, OSVALDO ORTIZ Age: 44 Address: CEDAR HILL, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14168, CASH OR SURETY, $840, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #14168, CASH OR SURETY, $840, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





RHINEHART, JASON ARNOLD Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #14167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MOUNT, TOMMIE ALLEN Age: 47 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #14166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SCHEDULED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-05-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.