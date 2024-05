Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



JAYROE, MIRANDA SUE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court





MECHLING, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12570, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





LONG, BO ANN

Age: 34 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 26 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





MIGUEL MENDEZ, WALTER GEOVANNI

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12565, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12568, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12568, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12566, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12567, CASH, $645, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law