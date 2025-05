Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CASTANEDA, INO Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MEEDS, DECLAN RAY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WOOLFORK, KENNETH J Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #14185, CASH, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MAJKO, ANDREW JAMES Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #14184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RAMIREZ, ADAN Age: 40 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #14189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BARBOUR MILLER, LINDSEY Age: 35 Address: MILLCREEK, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #14186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14187, CASH, $830, Court: OTHER





KELLY, SHONATAY Age: 29 Address: KAIBETO, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14183, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.