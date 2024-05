Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WARD, JAMES EDWARD GUY

Age: 33 Address: HARTSEL, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CONWAY, DUSTIN DALE

Age: 33 Address: HARTSEL, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: OTHER

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law