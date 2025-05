Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FUENTES, MARCO ANTONIO Age: 39 Address: SANTA BARBARA, CA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-13 Released: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14206, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





DAWSON, JAMES LEE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14207, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #14207, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield Status: PENDING, Bond: #14207, CASH OR SURETY, $705, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MORGAN, DANIEL JAVIER Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Tks/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 75 Mph On Intrst(1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NDEBELE, JASON TIMOTHY Age: 36 Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes Status: PENDING, Bond: #14219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identification Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered ID Status: PENDING, Bond: #14219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARNTSON, CHRISTY DONELLE Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14226, CASH, $390, Court: OTHER



NEZ, DION DUSTIN Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14224, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





LEWIS, DONALD ROBERT Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCHMIDT, KRISTIN Age: 29 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: NWS



PORTILLO, PRESTON J Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #14222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.