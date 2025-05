Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SINARSKI, JEREMIAH Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14231, CASH OR SURETY, $480, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

No Nails, Glass on Streets Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



JONES, DEVION Age: 33 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-15 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14227, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



ZAPATA, LUIS IVAN Age: 22 Address: PHARR, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Acceleration Contest: Drag Race 2 or more vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Registration Required Upon Employment Status: PENDING, Bond: #14228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DUQUE, PABLO SIMPSON Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.