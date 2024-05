Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FROATS, PENNY JANELLE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2024-05-16 Released: 2024-05-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12596, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HINTON, TYLER JOSEPH

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





INGLE, ASHLEY

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12598, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12598, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12598, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SORBER, ERNEST FLOYD

Age: 20 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-05-16 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court





HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-05-16 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ELIZONDO, RODOLFO

Age: 41 Address: HIDALGO, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



