Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 17th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MARTIN, GABRIEL GENE Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14233, CASH, $586, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ESTRADA FIGUEROA, JESUS Age: 31 Address: LOS ANGELES, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-16 Arresting Agency: NWS

HOXSIE, LEAH Age: 53 Address: CRUSHING, OK Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-16 Arresting Agency: NWS

TUCKER, CHARLES EUGENE Age: 54 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-16 Released: 2025-05-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14232, CASH OR SURETY, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.