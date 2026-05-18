Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 18, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


RODRIGUEZ, JUAN PABLO

Age: 40
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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