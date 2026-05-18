Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RODRIGUEZ, JUAN PABLO
Age: 40
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
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