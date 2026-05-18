Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RODRIGUEZ, JUAN PABLO

Age: 40

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arson in the Third Degree – Destroys Property Valued at >= $200 Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #16731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.