Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VIVIER, JOHN DAVID
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Animals At Large – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14119, CASH, $510, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.