Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VIVIER, JOHN DAVID Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Animals At Large – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14119, CASH, $510, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.