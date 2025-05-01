Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 1st, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


VIVIER, JOHN DAVID

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: , Bond: #14118, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Animals At Large – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14119, CASH, $510, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Rock Springs’ Masen Werkele Signs with Utah Tech for Cheerleading

Rock Springs’ Masen Werkele Signs with Utah Tech for Cheerleading

Wills, Trusts and What You Need

Wills, Trusts and What You Need

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 30th, 2025

Highway Patrol Seeks Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Highway Patrol Seeks Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run