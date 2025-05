Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



STORMENT, BRAYDEN MICHAEL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Manner of Giving Hand and Arm Signals – Right Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Manner of Giving Hand and Arm Signals – Left Turn, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Entering or Crossing Roadway, 6 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Mirror Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taillights Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Motorcycle Operation Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.