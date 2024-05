Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE

Age: 21 Address: LEANDER, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





LOZOYA, KEVIN OMAR

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-21 Released: 2024-05-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law