Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 22nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WATTS, TREY DANIEL Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2025-05-22 Released: 2025-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14251, CASH OR SURETY, $300, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ALI, RASHILI NAEEM Age: 23 Address: PHILDELPHA, PA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ZOTTI, ROBERT LEON Age: 75 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14250, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14250, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



SAGASTA, EUGENE ALEXANDER Age: 42 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons Status: PENDING, Bond: #14248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GONZALEZ SANTOS, YAQUELIN NOEMI Age: 28 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LAFLEUR, DANNY LEE Age: 60 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14246, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT





MOELLER, MICHAEL EDWARD Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-05-21 Scheduled Release: 2025-05-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.