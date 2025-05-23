Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 23rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE
Age: 34
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLUNK, ZADEN PHOENIX
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2025-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.