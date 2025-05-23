Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 23rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE Age: 34 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLUNK, ZADEN PHOENIX Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2025-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.