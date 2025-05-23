Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 23rd, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 23rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE

Age: 34

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14253, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BLUNK, ZADEN PHOENIX

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2025-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

