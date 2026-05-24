Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SINGH, KULBIR
Age: 30
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
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Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
WILSON, TRAVIS DARREL
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VILLANUEVA GONZALEZ, MARCO
Age: 24
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-23
Arresting Agency: ICE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.