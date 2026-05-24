Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SINGH, KULBIR

Age: 30 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-05-23 Arresting Agency: WHP

WILSON, TRAVIS DARREL

Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VILLANUEVA GONZALEZ, MARCO

Age: 24 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-05-23 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.