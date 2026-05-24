Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SINGH, KULBIR

Age: 30

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

WILSON, TRAVIS DARREL

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16762, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VILLANUEVA GONZALEZ, MARCO

Age: 24

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-23

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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