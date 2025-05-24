Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



OLSON, NICOLE DIANA Age: 35 Address: SANDY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ROY, ESEKIEL SAMUEL Age: 19 Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER ALBERTO Age: 25 Address: CROWS LANDING, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SPARKS, ALEXANDER Age: 24 Address: TIGARD, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO



LEWIS, TRAVIS Age: 46 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.