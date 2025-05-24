Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


OLSON, NICOLE DIANA

Age: 35

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


ROY, ESEKIEL SAMUEL

Age: 19

Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER ALBERTO

Age: 25

Address: CROWS LANDING, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


SPARKS, ALEXANDER

Age: 24

Address: TIGARD, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO


LEWIS, TRAVIS

Age: 46

Address: JACKSON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

