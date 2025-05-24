Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 24th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
OLSON, NICOLE DIANA
Age: 35
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
ROY, ESEKIEL SAMUEL
Age: 19
Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14258, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER ALBERTO
Age: 25
Address: CROWS LANDING, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14257, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPARKS, ALEXANDER
Age: 24
Address: TIGARD, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LEWIS, TRAVIS
Age: 46
Address: JACKSON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
