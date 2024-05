Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BERTOT, JONATHAN JAMAIL

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12632, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12632, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12631, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FRY, BRAYDEN DANIEL

Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12630, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #12630, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BEMISH, ERIC LEE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12629, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





TALAYEV, MAKSIM VIKTOROVICH

Age: 43 Address: CASPER, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 26 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: RSPD

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





FREY, RAY ALLYN

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SHIELDS, MARK AARON

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: RSPD

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





GILLASPIE, TINA

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-24 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: RSPD

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law