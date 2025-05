Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 25th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DELARIVA, AMOR SALAHAY Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-05-24 Released: 2025-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14260, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14260, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14260, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROY, ESEKIEL SAMUEL Age: 39 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking: 2025-05-24 Released: 2025-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14262, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, CHRISTOPHER ALBERTO Age: 72 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14265, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #14265, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14265, CASH OR SURETY, $1375, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



BINGHAM, JOEL CLAY Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14264, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





SINARSKI, JEREMIAH Age: 49 Address: ETNA, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14263, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.