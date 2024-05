Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MACEJAK, JOHN JOSEPH

Age: 38 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12637, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court





FERNANDEZ, PAUL EDWARD

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-26 Arresting Agency:WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MCALISTER, LILLEAN FAYE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12636, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SAINT JEAN, SAVIOL M

Age: 44 Address: BROOKLYN, NY Booking: 2024-05-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12639, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12640, CASH OR SURETY, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court





GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-05-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #12633, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12633, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law