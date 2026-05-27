Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RICHER, ROBIN MARY
Age: 65
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, FRANCO IMANOL
Age: 25
Address: ALPINE, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-27
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- None Given
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.