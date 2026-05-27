Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 27, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RICHER, ROBIN MARY

Age: 65

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA, FRANCO IMANOL

Age: 25

Address: ALPINE, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-27

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

    None Given

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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