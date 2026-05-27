Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 27, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RICHER, ROBIN MARY

Age: 65 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-05-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #16778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, FRANCO IMANOL

Age: 25 Address: ALPINE, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2026-05-27 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges:

None Given

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.