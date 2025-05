Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 27th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BRANDNER, MICAH LAIRD Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14280, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14279, CASH, $1500, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TOMASZEWSKI, TIMOTHY Age: 79 Address: DUBOIS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #14271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-05-26 Scheduled Release: 2025-05-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #14270, CASH OR SURETY, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14270, CASH OR SURETY, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.