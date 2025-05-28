Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TREPP, LANCE MATTHEW Age: 42 Address: JENKS, OK Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





WEMPEN, ARHEN TAYLOR Age: 30 Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE Age: 33 Address: GREENRIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.