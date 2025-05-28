Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TREPP, LANCE MATTHEW
Age: 42
Address: JENKS, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-05-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
WEMPEN, ARHEN TAYLOR
Age: 30
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 33
Address: GREENRIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.