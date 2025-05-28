Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 28th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TREPP, LANCE MATTHEW

Age: 42

Address: JENKS, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-05-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


WEMPEN, ARHEN TAYLOR

Age: 30

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-05-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE


GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 33

Address: GREENRIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-05-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

