Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



POTTER, CORENE ELIZABETH

Age: 40 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GINES, ECHO LYNN

Age: 39 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12535, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: District Court



GARCIA RUIZ, JESUS

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: ICE

NICKELL, NICOLE ORISSA

Age: 39 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law