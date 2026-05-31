Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PALOMERA GARCIA, JONATAN

Age: 19 Address: ICE HOLD Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2026-05-30 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:

GLOVER, SCOTT ARTHUR

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-05-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Speed Limits-Posted-11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.