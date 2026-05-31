Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
PALOMERA GARCIA, JONATAN
Age: 19
Address: ICE HOLD
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Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-30
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
GLOVER, SCOTT ARTHUR
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Speed Limits-Posted-11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.