Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PALOMERA GARCIA, JONATAN

Age: 19

Address: ICE HOLD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-30

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

GLOVER, SCOTT ARTHUR

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Speed Limits-Posted-11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16796, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 30, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 30, 2026

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

TRN Media Celebrates National Photography Month

TRN Media Celebrates National Photography Month

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 29, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 29, 2026