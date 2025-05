Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 31st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WRIGHT, JEANETTE LYNN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14338, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BROCK, STEPHEN ALLEN Age: 41 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Arresting Agency: NWS



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14335, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





NILSON, SHAWNA RAE Age: 39 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Scheduled Release: 2025-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SMITH, DUSTIN EVERETT Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Scheduled Release: 2025-06-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





GRAY, JOHN FITZGERALD Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14333, CASH OR SURETY, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14333, CASH OR SURETY, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14333, CASH OR SURETY, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PEASLEY, JAKE EARL Age: 43 Address: SHOSHONE, WY Booking: 2025-05-31 Released: 2025-05-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14339, CASH, $265, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.