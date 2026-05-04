Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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