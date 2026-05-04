Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-05-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.