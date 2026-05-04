Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
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